Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris: After a Heat-Nuggets brawl, the brothers get involved.

The rivalry between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris looks to have spilled over into the real world. The NBA players’ brothers have gotten involved after the reigning MVP was dismissed for a hard foul against Morris in Monday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Morris shoved Jokic near the conclusion of Denver’s 113-96 win over Miami, but the Nuggets’ center retaliated with a forearm to Morris’ back, knocking him out. As Morris writhed on the ground in misery, players from both sides had to be separated.

On Twitter, Morris’ brother, Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris, took a veiled swipe at Jokic, claiming that the Denver star attacked Markieff Morris when he was helpless and with his back turned. Morris was cautioned not to threaten Nikola by Jokic’s brothers, who are not in the NBA.

I waited until my brother turned away smh. _Just received a text from Jokic’s brother. This is their official account, and it’s in response to Marcus Morris’ tweet from yesterday night. https://t.co/ON4AH3JxwNA According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, after the incident, Nemanja Jokic and Strahinja Jokic formed a Twitter account solely to reply against Marcus Morris.

Jokic’s brothers are regulars at home games in Denver. According to a Twitter user, the brothers were there at Monday’s match and were ready to defend Jokic on the spot.

That’s not surprising, given how upset Nemanja and Strahinja were during the 2021 playoffs after Jokic sparked another brawl with a flagrant foul.

Late in the fourth quarter, Nikola Jokic clobbers Markieff Morris from behind, and things heat up. Sitting next to the Jokic brothers, they were ready to brawl after the game. pic.twitter.com/v5PvTg6w0d pic.twitter.com/T3ZkJRFu7Z Morris was given a flagrant foul 2 and Jokic was dismissed for their behavior on Monday. For blindsiding Morris, Jokic might face a suspension.

After the game, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters, "That was a really risky and dirty move." "Keef received a foul, one of those fast-break-take fouls, which he handled with his shoulder. You would think that was a little more than just slapping someone, but it was a take foul after seeing it on film. That's how I interpreted it. And then there's the play following that, which is really uncalled for." After the foul, Heat player Jimmy Butler was enraged, yelling at Jokic when play was stopped and two.