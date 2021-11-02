NFL Week 9 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

The NFL Week 9 schedule features 14 games, with half of them featuring a betting line of at least six points. Both the AFC and NFC’s top seeds are underdogs. All three clubs are heavy favorites in primetime games at home.

There are updated betting odds as well as picks against the spread for every game in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Indianapolis Colts (+10.5) at New York Jets

Although the Colts should win this game, betting on them to beat any team by more than 10 points is a dangerous bet. Carson Wentz continues to make too many mistakes. In his debut start with the Jets, Mike White proved more than capable.

ATS Prediction: New York

Jacksonville Jaguars (-14.5) vs Buffalo Bills

The Bills are 5-0 versus teams with a.500 record, winning all five games by more than 14 points. Jacksonville could be Buffalo’s worst opponent to date. The Jaguars have little chance against MVP frontrunner Josh Allen after one-sided losses to Tyrod Taylor, Teddy Bridgewater, and Geno Smith.

Prediction Buffalo (ATS) New York Giants (-3) vs Las Vegas Raiders The Raiders are a club capable of making the playoffs. In a bad division, the Giants are in last place. Derek Carr is the quarterback of one of the top offenses in the NFL. Only once has New York scored more than 21 points in regulation.

ATS prediction: Las Vegas

Dallas Cowboys (+10) vs Denver Broncos

Dak Prescott is expected to play, as was the case earlier in the week. Since Cooper Rush has shown he can win with this group, the Cowboys may rest their starter for another week. Denver’s defense has a chance to keep this game inside ten points.

ATS prediction: Denver

Carolina Panthers (-4) at New England Patriots

Carolina’s quarterback, whether it’s Sam Darnold or P.J. Walker, will have a lot of trouble against Bill Belichick’s defense. New England has an 82.5 passer rating against opposition quarterbacks. If the Patriots hadn’t lost in OT to the Cowboys, they’d be on a four-game winning streak.

New England is the ATS favorite.

Baltimore Ravens (+5.5) at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have a habit of losing heartbreakers to excellent teams. With Baltimore coming off a bye, this may be another case. The Ravens have two victories that were decided by less than three points and another that came in overtime. Minnesota has lost four games by a total of 15 points.

Minnesota is the ATS favorite.

Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5) vs Cleveland Browns