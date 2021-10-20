NFL Week 7 Picks 2021: Best Over/Under Bets, Sunday Schedule Predictions

Only two of the thirteen games in NFL Week 7 have a betting total above 50. The over/under for all three prime-time games is less than 44. Six of the 26 teams in the tournament are averaging less than 19 points per game.

The five greatest over/under bets for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season are shown below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Under 47 points in Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Since facing Las Vegas and Kansas City to start the season, Baltimore’s defense has been outstanding. Over the last four games, the Ravens have allowed an average of 13.8 points per game, holding Justin Herbert and the Chargers to just six points. The Bengals had not scored more than 24 points in regulation before beating the Lions in Week 6. Cincinnati’s defense hasn’t held all six of its opponents to fewer than 25 points, and it ranks second in yards per play allowed.

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs More than 57.5 Both the Chiefs and the Titans are projected to score 30-plus points in a game between two teams with powerful offenses and poor defenses. Before the Chiefs kept Washington’s Taylor Heinicke to 13 points in Week 6, every Kansas City game had at least 54 total points. After suffering many injuries in the secondary, Tennessee will not be able to shut down Kansas City’s No. 2 attack. Derrick Henry will wreak havoc on the Chiefs’ run defense. In their last five games, the Titans have averaged 30.6 points.

Under 47.5 in Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

By almost any measure, the Dolphins’ offense is in the bottom four. Despite the return quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who led Miami to just 20 points against a bad Jacksonville defense in Week 6, the unit didn’t fare much better. Atlanta is coming off a bye week and will have an extra week to prepare for the Dolphins’ subpar offense. The Falcons are averaging 21 points a game on the road, and the Dolphins’ defense could be stronger after starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones were injured in the previous game.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Under 50.5

Expect Los Angeles to take an early lead in what should be a one-sided match and play a very quiet second half. The Rams are giving up 18 points per game, excepting their loss to the Cardinals, who are still unbeaten. In their last five games, the Lions haven’t scored more than 18 points. Sean McVay is well familiar with Jared Goff’s flaws. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.