NFL Week 4 Predictions 2021: Best Over/Under Picks, Betting Games

In Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, six of the 16 games have a betting total over 50. Some of the league’s strongest offenses will be pitted against some of the league’s best defenses. The games scheduled for prime time are likely to be high-scoring affairs.

The five best over/under bets for Week 4 are shown below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Over 46.5 in Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The game on Thursday night could be more entertaining than expected. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have already thrown four touchdowns together. Against the Jaguars, who have allowed a 111.6 passing rating and 30.7 points per game, the two might combine for a few more touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence’s proclivity for tossing interceptions might also result in scores.

Under 43.5 @ New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

In two of their three games, the Giants have scored 14 points or less. Only 14 points per game are surrendered by the Saints. In Week 3, both Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard experienced hamstring injuries. In 2021, Jameis Winston still hasn’t thrown for 150 yards.

Under 45.5 in Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

The Steelers are unable to move the ball down the field due to Ben Roethlisberger and a subpar offensive line. Only Matt Ryan, a non-rookie quarterback, has a lower QBR than Roethlisberger. Only 206 passing yards per game have been allowed by the Packers. With T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith back in practice, Pittsburgh’s defense is improving.

Under 44.5 in Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos

The Broncos are near the top of the NFL in almost every key defensive category, allowing only 8.7 points per game, which is the lowest in the league. The Ravens’ receiving corps should be shut down by an outstanding secondary. With injuries to K.J. Hamler and Jerry Jeudy, Denver has its own receiving difficulties. There has never been a game in which the Broncos scored more than 40 points.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Over 52.5

This is shaping up to be a high-scoring AFC West matchup. In terms of throwing yards, Derek Carr and Justin Herbert are first and fourth, respectively, among all quarterbacks. Last season, the Raiders and Chargers combined for at least 57 points in both of their meetings. In the last eight games, Las Vegas has scored at least 25 points.

