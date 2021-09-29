NFL Week 4 Against The Spread Predictions 2021: Best Favorite, Underdog Teaser Picks

There are plenty of strong alternatives on the Week 4 schedule for NFL gamblers who enjoy two-team teasers. Six favorites have a point spread of 6.5 to 7.5. A few home teams are short underdogs and can be baited by seven points, allowing them to cover the spread even if they lose by a score.

Two underdogs and two favorites are among the teaser picks for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

Green Bay Packers -0.5, Kansas City Chiefs -0.5 (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Chiefs are a great teaser pick since they keep losing against the spread, but they should beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers are 6.5-point favorites at Lambeau Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have no business winning in Green Bay.

Kansas City has lost two close games to excellent quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts isn’t capable of pulling off an upset like Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson did against Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes will put up high numbers against a Philadelphia defense that just allowed Dak Prescott to throw for three touchdowns while completing 80.8 percent of his passes.

The difference between Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers at this point in their careers is enormous. Pittsburgh’s offensive is one of the weakest in the NFL, while Rodgers continues to perform at an MVP level. Even if Pittsburgh’s defense produces some major plays, the Steelers have a slim probability of winning outright.

The Arizona Cardinals are favored by +10.5 points, while the Minnesota Vikings are favored by +8.5 points (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Even if you’re collecting a lot of points, pairing two bad teams in a teaser might be risky because one of them could get blasted away. In Week 4, though, the Cardinals and Vikings are serious playoff candidates who are underdogs.

Arizona is capable of defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a one-sided matchup on Sunday. Because of Kyler Murray’s brilliance, the Cardinals have already defeated two of the league’s greatest offenses in the Titans and Vikings. Murray has gone 22 games without losing by more than 10 points, with the exception of last year’s season finale, when he sat for three quarters.

The Vikings are two-point favorites at home against the Cleveland Browns, but the betting line should be closer to a pick’em. Minnesota is one field goal away from going 3-0 after dropping two games by a total of four points. Kirk Cousins is the only quarterback in the NFL who has yet to throw an interception while averaging more than 300 yards a game. Brief News from Washington Newsday.