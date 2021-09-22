NFL Week 3 Betting Trends and Tips for Against-the-Spread Picks

Betting patterns only endure a short time, yet they can be useful for generating NFL predictions. Through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, a few teams have continued to lose against the spread, while others have made bettors a lot of money.

A large point spread is present in half of the games on the Week 3 schedule. One undefeated team is favored at home. At home, one team with no wins is favored.

There haven’t been any serious setbacks yet. All of the major betting favorites have won their games outright. Favorites have a considerably worse track record against the spread than underdogs.

Don’t put too much stock in the results from the prior week. In Week 2, three of the Week 1 champions were lost by double digits. Four teams that were upset in Week 1 won by at least 18 points in Week 2.

Here are ten Week 3 betting trends to be aware of.