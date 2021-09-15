NFL Week 2 Predictions 2021: Best Over/Under Bets For The Upcoming Schedule

Nine of the 16 games in the NFL’s first week were under the betting total. Five games in Week 2 had betting totals of more than 50 points. There are just two games with a total of less than 43 points.

The five greatest over/under bets for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season are shown below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Pittsburgh Steelers at. Las Vegas Raiders (Under 47)

In 202w, the Steelers aren’t likely to play many high-scoring games. Pittsburgh’s defense, led by T.J. Watt and Melvin Ingram, may be the best in the league. The Steelers offense didn’t look much better in Week 1, scoring only 16 points on 252 yards of offense. The pass rush of Las Vegas was dominant against Baltimore, which does not auger well for a Pittsburgh offensive line that is riddled with holes.

Under 42.5 New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

The Jets’ offense does not appear to be much better than last year’s unit, which finished bottom in the league with only 15.2 points per game. New York may struggle to reach the end zone more than once after being restricted to 14 points at Carolina and losing left tackle Mekhi Becton. The Patriots have the personnel and coaching to be a top defense. In the first game, New England was held to 16 points.

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans Over 48.5

Cleveland could score 40 points on its own. Since the second half of last season, Baker Mayfield has been one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL. The Browns feature the most explosive running back tandem in the NFL, while the Texans gave up the most yards per carry last season. Cleveland and Houston both had at least 58 points in their Week 1 matchups.

Over 49.5 San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

In Week 1, the 49ers and Eagles combined for 73 points. San Francisco has averaged 29.3 points per game in Jimmy Garoppolo’s seven starts since the start of last season, discounting a game in which he left at halfway due to injury. Jalen Hurts has a chance to make a significant improvement in his second season. The secondary in San Francisco is hurting now that Jason Verrett has recovered from a torn ACL.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Over 55.5

The Cowboys will play in shootouts on a regular basis as long as Dak Prescott is healthy. Six of Dallas' last seven games with Prescott at quarterback have featured at least 60 total points, following a 31-29 loss in the season opener. Justin Herbert is capable of shredding one.