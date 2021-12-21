NFL Week 16 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

Because of the rising amount of COVID-19 instances in the NFL, point spreads are continuously altering. In Week 16, seven of the 16 games had a betting line of three points or less. On the upcoming slate, there are three double-digit favorites.

There are updated betting odds as well as picks against the spread for every game in Week 16 of the 2021 season. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

Tennessee Titans (-3.5) vs San Francisco 49ers

The Titans are perhaps the best bet as more than a field goal underdogs. Tennessee’s defense is still underappreciated, with opponents’ yards per play ranking higher than San Francisco’s. After a streak of great performances, Jimmy Garoppolo may be destined for a letdown.

Tennessee is the ATS favorite.

Green Bay Packers (+8) at Cleveland Browns

It’s still unclear how many key Cleveland players will be on the COVID-19 reserve list when the game begins. Green Bay can rest comfortable that Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will be available, despite the fact that they have already missed two games due to COVID. Rodgers has an 11-1 record in his last 12 games for Green Bay.

Green Bay is the ATS favorite.

Arizona Cardinals (+1) at Indianapolis Colts

Despite losing two games in a row and losing DeAndre Hopkins for the rest of the regular season, the Cardinals remain one of the better teams in the NFC. In Indianapolis’ Week 15 victory over New England, Carson Wentz threw for only 57 yards. In Arizona, that will not be a winning strategy. In Week 1, the Cardinals limited Derrick Henry to 58 yards, indicating that they are poised to slow down Jonathan Taylor.

Arizona is the ATS favorite.

Carolina Panthers (-11) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay was shut out in Week 15 due to injuries to Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette. Godwin isn’t expected to play in Carolina, and Evans is a possibility as well. If Sam Darnold returns to the starting lineup, the Panthers will have a chance to compete or at the very least have a backdoor cover.

Carolina is the ATS favorite.

Houston Texans (-9.5) vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are the best bet as a single-digit favorite. When the Texans aren’t playing the Jaguars, they’ve been a disaster, losing 12 of their last 13 games by an average of 28-12. In the last five games, Los Angeles has averaged 32 points.

