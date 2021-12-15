NFL Week 15 Lines 2021: Browns, Rams, and Chiefs Point Spread Changes Due to COVID-19 Cases

Because of an upsurge in coronavirus infections around the league, the NFL Week 15 point spreads have changed significantly. Because of the potential absence of so many key players, one team has gone from a large betting favorite to an underdog.

As part of the Week 15 Saturday program, the Cleveland Browns were favored by nearly a touchdown over the Las Vegas Raiders. Cleveland has become a home underdog after quarterback Baker Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and numerous players tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are favored by one point. Just 48 hours ago, the Browns were six-point favorites.

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the line between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks has shifted significantly. The Rams’ COVID-19/reserve list, which contained nine new players on Tuesday, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Against the visiting Seahawks, the Rams are favored by 4.5 points. Soon after beating the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football,” Los Angeles was a 6.5-point favorite. The Kansas City Chiefs kick off Week 15 with a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Before Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was added to the COVID list on Tuesday, Kansas City was a four-point road favorite.

In the final game of Week 15, the Minnesota Vikings are 3.5 point favorites over the Chicago Bears. Since Minnesota added a couple players to the COVID list, the line has moved a half-point in their favor.

Games in Week 15 are not likely to be rescheduled due to positive COVID cases.