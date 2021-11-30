NFL Week 13 ATS Picks 2021: ATS Predictions, Betting Odds, and Matchups

The NFL Week 13 point spreads indicate that there will be several one-sided contests on the upcoming schedule. Six teams are favored by at least a touchdown, with four of them having betting lines above nine points. Only one underdog receives a score of less than three.

Every game in Week 13 has a pick against the spread, as well as updated betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting lines.

New Orleans Saints (-4.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Since 2018, New Orleans has kept Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to a total of 23 points in two games against them. When it comes to forcing turnovers, Dallas’ defense is among the worst in the NBA. The Saints are one of only four teams in the NFL with fewer turnovers. Taysom Hill and a healthy Alvin Kamara may ignite the offense and give the Cowboys a scare.

New Orleans is the ATS favorite.

Detroit Lions (-7) vs Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has won nearly every game this season, including a 19-17 victory over Detroit in Week 5. The Vikings’ defense ranks 26th in yards per play allowed by opponents, making it difficult for Minnesota to win comfortably. Despite the fact that the Lions have yet to win, they have only been outscored by five points in their last three games.

ATS prediction: Detroit

Arizona Cardinals at. Chicago Bears (-7.5)

Arizona should win this game by double digits if Kyler Murray returns, as it has done seven times before. With Murray at the helm, the Cardinals are averaging 30.8 points per game. In the four games in which Andy Dalton has seen extensive action, the Bears have yet to score more than 20 points.

Prediction Arizona (ATS) Houston Texans (-9.5) vs Indianapolis Colts This game could resemble Indianapolis’ Week 6 31-3 thrashing of Houston. The Colts are 4-0 versus the AFC’s lowest four teams, with an average score of 32-17 in those games. The Texans are 1-6 versus teams with a.500 or better record, with five of those defeats coming by double digits.

Indianapolis is the ATS favorite.

Atlanta Falcons (-10.5) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Given that Tampa Bay is still battling with critical defensive player injuries, this line is definitely too high. Since Week 8, the Bucs have only won one game by more than a touchdown. The Falcons have a chance to stay in the game, like they did in last year’s 31-27 home loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

AtlantaPhiladelphia Eagles (-6.5) versus New York Jets, ATS prediction

It's difficult to score with.