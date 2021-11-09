NFL Week 10 Picks 2021: Best Over/Under Bets, Betting Totals Predictions

The top-ranked offenses in the 2021 NFL season are the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering Week 10. The top-ranked defenses are those of the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns.

The five best over/under bets for Week 10 are listed below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens More than 46.5 When the Ravens and Dolphins last met in 2019, the Ravens won 59-10. Lamar Jackson, who is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, could have another strong showing in Miami. Baltimore has the most overall yards in the AFC, but Miami has given up the most yards of any club. The Ravens have the No. 23 defense in the league, having given up 72 points in their last two games.

Under 45.5 in Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

In a matchup among the AFC’s finest defenses, there won’t be many scores scored. In terms of yards allowed and opponents’ yards per play, the Browns and Patriots are third and ninth, respectively. Cleveland’s defense is improving as the season progresses, having held three opponents to fewer than 17 points in a row. Due to injuries and COVID-19, the Browns are reduced to just one running back. Mac Jones has struggled against some of New England’s top defenses.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Redskins More than 51.5 After a bye week, Washington will have little difficulty shutting down Tampa Bay’s offense. Only three teams allow more points per game than the Buccaneers, who lead the league with 32.5 points per game. Tom Brady has been the best quarterback in the NFL. Taylor Heinicke had one of his best games of his career in the playoffs, throwing for 306 yards and running for 46 yards against Tampa Bay.

Under 43 for the Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

There might only be a few touchdowns in this game if the Lions’ defense doesn’t completely collapse. Pittsburgh and Detroit have a combined scoring average of 36.9 points per game. In their last seven games, the Lions have failed to score more than 20 points. In terms of yards per play, the Steelers and Lions are 27th and 28th, respectively.

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints More than 44.5 For a contest between two of the NFL's top-12 scoring teams, this total is just too low. Tennessee has scored at least 24 points in every game since dropping the season opener. The Titans will be less affected by Derrick Henry's absence in this game because they will have to rely on passing.