NFL Trade News: Zach Ertz Joins Cardinals; Tight End’s Status For Next Game In Arizona

Zach Ertz was released by the Philadelphia Eagles just hours after leading the team with four receptions in a 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Arizona Cardinals have acquired the tight end in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round draft pick in 2022.

The move isn’t entirely unexpected. The three-time Pro Bowler had been linked to a trade and had been granted clearance to do so over the offseason. Despite playing one more game, the nine-year veteran is second among Philadelphia tight ends in receiving yards, trailing Dallas Goedert.

Since being drafted by the Eagles in 2013, Ertz has 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. In the 2021 season, the 30-year-old had 18 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

According to insiders, despite Zach Ertz’s desire for a new deal, he and the Cardinals have yet to discuss one.

However, Arizona is getting Ertz with the intention of making him a regular contributor to the offense, and Ertz has already stated that Arizona appealed to him. https://t.co/MMjVDW7Xnu Thank you, @ZERTZ 86, for everything you’ve done on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/fBJLnkCUQn Philadelphia fell to 2-4 after their loss on Thursday night. The Eagles are unlikely to make the playoffs this season, but they are investing in the future with three first-round picks. In the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys have already begun to pull away.

Arizona is aiming for a Super Bowl appearance this season. With a 5-0 record, the Cardinals are the only unbeaten club in the NFL. On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals face the Cleveland Browns in one of their toughest games of the season.

Even though Ertz joins the Cardinals two days before the following game, he won’t be able to make his debut until Week 7. Each week, NFL players are only allowed to play in one game.

The Cardinals’ only tight end to catch a pass this season is Maxx Williams. Williams has 193 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions. Williams has never had a season with more than 268 yards since being drafted in 2015.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. EDT is the NFL trade deadline.