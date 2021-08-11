Newsmax and OANN, two Trump-supporting news organizations, have been sued by Dominion in a defamation lawsuit.

Dominion Voting Systems is suing right-wing media groups Newsmax and OANN for $1.6 billion in defamation cases. The company claims that the media purposely spreads falsehoods for financial gain.

Both groups have erroneously claimed that Donald Trump was the true winner of the 2020 Presidential Election and that it had been stolen from him. Each lawsuit is approximately 100 pages long and describes all of the fraudulent electoral material spread by the two networks.

Every Democrat should openly back this case and give Dominion a message that it should never settle.

By collecting a large compensation, Dominion has a chance to put an end to these media firms’ continual lies and deception.

“Newsmax aided in the creation and cultivation of an other universe in which up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion committed tremendous fraud by rigging the election to take the presidency from Donald Trump,” Dominion’s lawyers wrote.

Officials from both the state and federal governments have consistently maintained that the election was safe and secure, with no anomalies that may have affected the outcome. More than 50 cases have been dismissed due to the Trump campaign’s inability to prove voter fraud, which they allege helped Joe Biden win the election. The failed cases haven’t changed the thoughts of many Trump supporters, who still believe Trump is the rightful winner.

Dominion’s lawsuit is “a blatant attempt to quash such reporting and damage a free press,” according to Newsmax, which “simply reported on charges made by well-known public personalities.”

In an email, CEO John Poulos said, “This bombardment of lies by the defendants and others has caused tremendous damage to our firm, customers, and workers.”

According to ProPublica data from 2019, Dominion has nearly 30% of the US market.

More than 150 persons, including pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood, Fox News anchors, and Melisa Carone, who Guliani appointed as a witness to establish voter fraud, have been identified by Dominion.