New England Patriots Playoff Prospects 2021: How Can They Make The Playoffs?

No one has clinched a berth in the final playoff picture heading into Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. The New England Patriots might be one of the first teams to qualify for the playoffs, but they’ll need a lot of help this weekend.

With four games remaining on the schedule, the Patriots have a very good chance of making the playoffs. Because the Week 15 playoff picture is so crowded, New England’s next game isn’t a must-win.

On Saturday night, the New England Patriots travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts. A win over the Colts would not guarantee the Patriots a berth in the final playoff bracket, but it would be a significant step forward.

According to nflplayoffscenarios.com, there are 10 other games on the Week 15 schedule that New England can win to make the playoffs. A loss for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night and a loss for the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon are part of that scenario.

Bill Belichick’s squad would gain from losses by the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens.

For instance, consider one of the NE clinching situations (which necessitates the use of Strength of Victory, which is why NFC clubs are present):

(Notice that there isn’t even a tie involved.)

Only two games separate New England and Denver, which is the AFC’s No. 10 seed entering Week 15. The Patriots are three games ahead of the Raiders and Dolphins.

In the AFC East, the Patriots lead the Buffalo Bills by two games. In their most recent game, New England defeated Buffalo 14-10, extending its winning streak to seven games. Buffalo is currently seeded seventh.

A loss on Saturday could drop the Patriots from first to third place. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans each have a 9-4 record and are favored in their Week 15 games.

Despite the Patriots’ recent success, Indianapolis is a slight favorite over New England. New England is two games ahead of Indianapolis, which is the AFC’s second wild-card team entering Week 15.

According to FiveThirtyEight's model, the Patriots have a 98 percent chance of making the playoffs, an 80 percent chance of winning the division, and a.