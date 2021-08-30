Netflix Teases The Premiere Of ‘You’ Season 3 And The Birth Of Joe’s Baby.

Season 3 of the Netflix psychological thriller series “You” has finally been given a release date, over two years after Season 2 debuted.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a book-loving serial killer who participates in poisonous and dangerous relationships with his female love interests, is the protagonist of the series. The first season was set in New York, and the second season takes place in Los Angeles.

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming season on Monday, revealing that the show would return on Oct. 15 with new episodes, as well as a new addition to Joe and his new wife Love’s ( Victoria Pedretti) family in Los Angeles.

Love confessed she was pregnant with Joe’s child at the end of Season 2 just as he was about to kill her. After getting married, they moved to the suburbs. Joe is seen preparing a cake in the new teaser while pondering what to name his baby boy.

“These days, people would name their children anything to attract attention. And, despite your mother’s history and your grandmother’s insistence on calling you Forty reborn, I know better,” Joe replies.

“We didn’t expect a boy, and I’d be lying if I claimed the prospect of having a’mini me’ wasn’t exciting and not without, well, issues. Let’s just say that I’m hoping you’ll do what I say rather than what I do. But I can change for you. I’ll be a role model for you, a father you’ll be pleased to call.”

Joe eventually comes up with the ideal name for his infant child.

“So, what should I call you?” He says he wants a name that is “powerful but not threatening,” “traditional but not basic.”

“With course, literary, because you’ll be raised in a house full of books. Henry. The decision to give you a name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I’ll make to give you the greatest life possible, to protect you, and to mold who you’ll become.”

Along with the advent of the baby, the couple will be joined by a few new cast members. Season 3 will feature Shalita Grant, Saffron Burrows, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Chris O’Shea, Travis Van Winkle, Michaela McManus, Christopher Sean, Shannon Chan-Kent, and Ben Menhl.