Netflix Christmas Episodes 2021: Stream Over 100 Holiday-Themed Specials In December

The most delightful time of the year is arrived, and there is no better way to enjoy than by watching plenty of holiday-themed video.

Some of the Christmas episodes of your favorite TV shows are among the possibilities offered. Throughout the month, Netflix has over 100 alternatives accessible to stream.

Season 2, Episode 9 of “30 Rock” is titled “Ludachirstmas.”

The contrast between Liz’s supportive parents and his own mother’s taunts causes Liz to reveal a Lemon family secret astounds Jack.

Season 3, Episode 6 of “30 Rock” is titled “Christmas Special.”

Liz reaches out to youngsters in need as Christmas approaches, while Jack finds for ways to avoid his mother as she recovers at his house.

Season 4, Episode 8 of “30 Rock” is titled “Secret Santa.”

Nancy Donovan, an old high school crush whose marriage is on the rocks, reconnects with Jack. Kenneth, on the other hand, plans a “Secret Santa Fun Swap.” Season 2, Episode 8 of “Alexa and Katie” is titled “The Ghost of Cancer Past.” Alexa is working extra hours to keep Christmas on schedule, but discovering her old hospital bag brings back memories that throw her off her game.

Season 3, Episode 5 of “Alexa and Katie” is titled “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Alexa is delighted to see Dylan again, but she is aware that Spencer requires her more. Katie organizes a food drive, and Dave over-decorates for the holidays.

Season 1, Episode 7 of “Arrested Development” is titled “In God We Trust.”

George Srrelease .’s from prison is arranged by the family attorney in time for Christmas. Later, George-Michael is forced to compete in a pageant while wearing an uncomfortable codpiece.

Season 2, Episode 6 of “Arrested Development” is titled “Afternoon Delight.”

Gob dismisses the entire team after being roasted at Bluth’s business Christmas party, forcing Michael to come up with a means to rehire the employees.

“The True Meaning of Christmas Togetherness Funtime” – “Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas”

A holiday celebration takes an unusual turn when Ashley knocks her head and sees Tio Victor, Tad, Stick, and Brooke in the not-too-distant future.

Season 5, Episode 8 of “Big Mouth” is titled “A Very Big Mouth Christmas.”

In this special episode hosted by puppet versions of Maury and Connie, classic holiday stories get a mischievous makeover.

“The Big Christmas Show” – “The Big Christmas”

The Big Show, who is stuck on the couch with a broken leg, watches as Cassy, a.k.a. Mrs. Claus, grants outrageous desires as the girls search the house for gifts.

“White Christmas” is the fourth episode of Season 2 of “Black Mirror.”

Three interrelated stories about Christmas technology gone awry are told. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.