NeNe Leakes, alum of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ has a heartbreaking update about her husband Gregg.

After a fan deemed her “rude,” “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes offered a tragic update about her husband Gregg Leakes’ health.

A fan approached NeNe at the Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, and begged her to come up to the microphone and wish them a happy birthday.

Customers reportedly began calling the reality star “rude” for not acknowledging the birthday when she declined.

NeNe eventually addressed the gathering and wished the individual a happy birthday, but she also revealed that her husband, who is battling colon cancer, is in the process of dying.

She told the crowd, “My husband is transferring to the other side.” “You have no idea what we’re up against right now. We strolled inside this lounge because we had to because this is our line of business.”

“As a result, when people say things like, ‘You’re disrespectful because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my spouse is dying at home. I’m not going to wish you a happy birthday, okay?”

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, but it was successfully treated and he went into remission in 2019. NeNe expressed her joy at the big news in an Instagram post at the time.

“Take a look at God!” We are overjoyed to report that we saw the physicians for Gregg’s Pet Scan findings last week! WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! In the caption of a photo of Gregg, she wrote, “Yes God!”

NeNe, on the other hand, reported in June that his cancer had returned. When NeNe didn’t go into great detail about Gregg’s condition while speaking to the gathering at the bar, she did say that her husband is most likely going to die in the next days.