Negamon’s Deadly Evolution (Digimon Adventure) Episode 66 Spoilers

In Episode 66 of “Digimon Adventure,” one of the most ruthless opponents develops, setting the tone for the conclusion. “The Last Miracle, The Last Power” is the title of the new episode.

The Ultimate Digimons assemble and destroy Negamon in the official promo trailer for the forthcoming episode. When Negamon matures into Kuzurumon, though, things swiftly spiral out of control.

Taichi and his companions are confronted by a newly developed Digimon. Is the Great Catastrophe, Kuzurumon, and the disappearance of friends a sign that the world is about to end?

Wikimon, a Twitter user, published the synopsis for the upcoming episode. While travelling between the Real World and the Digital World, Kuzurumon can eat space. Whatever it consumes will be rendered useless. To confront Kuzurumon, the eight Ultimate Digimons band together. It is, however, exceedingly powerful, causing the Ultimate Digimons to be blown into an unknown dimension.

In the meantime, Yamato and Taichi team together to beat Kuzurumon. Will they be able to defeat this terrible foe?

“Negamon, the most heinous foe, transforms into Kuzurumon in front of Taichi and his allies. Kuzurumon absorbs space indefinitely while freely moving between the Digital and Real Worlds, reducing them both to Nothingness. The eight Ultimates, including War Greymon, challenge Kuzurumon to a battle in order to prevent the world from disappearing,” according to the Episode 66 synopsis.

“However, Kuzurumon’s strength is undeniable. They are blasted away one by one into an unknown space. Despite their exhaustion, Taichi and Yamato fight Kuzurumon, who is invincible to all of their blows, yet… Will their adventure, and the world, come to an end like this!?” The synopsis went on.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Taichi Yagami, Yumiko Kobayashi plays Koshiro Izumi, Ryoko Shiraishi plays Sora Takenouchi, Takeshi Kusao plays Jou Kido, Misaki Watada plays Hikari Yagami, Marika Kono plays Mimi Tachikawa, Megumi Han plays Takeru Takaishi, Atori Shigematsu plays Piyomon, Chika Sakamoto plays Agum

Episode 66 of “Digimon Adventure” will be released on Saturday. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.