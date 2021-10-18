NBA Win Totals 2021-2022: Over/Under Predictions For The Lakers, Nets, Warriors, Bucks, and Other Top Teams

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win it all in the upcoming NBA season; the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have the greatest championship odds of any club in the West; and the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns have high expectations after their battle in the NBA Finals.

In the NBA season 2021-2022, how many games will the top contenders win? At FanDuel Sportsbook, here are predictions for the teams with some of the highest over/under victory totals in each conference.

In the Eastern Conference,

Over 55.5 wins for the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving isn’t required for the Nets to win a championship or secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Even though their three superstars only played eight games together last season, Brooklyn finished second in the league with a 48-24 record (a 55-win pace). Kevin Durant and James Harden were only able to play for Brooklyn for half of the season due to injuries. Even if the Nets are conservative with their playing time, both former MVPs are likely to see a lot more action this season.

The signings of Paul Millsap and Patty Mills bolstered Brooklyn’s depth. Blake Griffin is expected to be on the team for the entire season. Irving has the option to return to the team or be dealt. In the buyout market, the Nets may be able to add another key player. Unless the squad is ravaged by injury, Brooklyn will be a top-two seed.

Over 54.5 wins for the Milwaukee Bucks

Over the last three seasons, the Bucks have been a regular-season powerhouse. In each of those seasons, Milwaukee has finished no worse than ninth in offensive and defensive efficiency, winning 71.4 percent of their games. On an 82-game calendar, that equates to an average of 59 wins. Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as the league’s finest regular-season player, winning two MVP titles and finishing in the top four every year since 2019.

During the Bucks’ championship run, Antetokounmpo somehow improved even more. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have returned to the show. Milwaukee should flirt with 60 games and the No. 1 seed in the East after returning the majority of its championship team.

Under 50.5 Wins for the Philadelphia 76ers

After such a dismal last several months, it’s difficult to believe the 76ers will live up to expectations.

The Ben Simmons story is unlikely to end anytime soon. It's possible that the All-Star will be dealt for significantly less than Philadelphia's current asking price. Every year, Joel Embiid has missed at least 18 games.