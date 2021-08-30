NBA Trade Rumors: The 76ers are interested in Damian Lillard, and Ben Simmons has been linked to the Raptors and Timberwolves.

Despite trade rumors, Ben Simmons will finish the month of August with the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout the summer, Philadelphia has considered offers for Simmons, but their high asking price has precluded a transaction.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Philadelphia has turned down trade deals from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors. According to the source, the 76ers are looking to trade Simmons for one of the league’s top stars.

According to Charania, the 76ers are interested in Damian Lillard. After another first-round playoff exit for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard has been the subject of trade rumors. Lillard, on the other hand, has yet to request a trade from Portland, and the Trail Blazers intend to keep the star point guard on the roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Following his disappointing playoff performance, Simmons might be included in a deal including Portland’s second-best player, rather than Lillard. There has been a lot of talk regarding a Simmons-for-CJ McCollum trade.

The 76ers may not be prepared to settle for McCollum anytime soon, given what they are reportedly seeking in exchange for Simmons.

Last season, McCollum set a career high with 23.1 points per game, but he has never been named to an All-Star squad. Lillard has been a top-eight MVP finalist in five of the last six years and is a six-time All-Star.

Simmons has been selected to three consecutive All-Star teams and two consecutive NBA All-Defensive First Teams. During the regular season, the 25-year-old scored a career-low 14.3 points per game and was a non-factor on offense in the playoffs.

Toronto is said to be interested in Simmons, but not at the same price as Philadelphia. The Raptors turned down the 76ers’ offer of Simmons in exchange for Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and the No. 4 overall selection, according to Matt Moore of The Action Network.

According to Charania, Minnesota may need to find a third team to make a trade for Simmons happen because their assets alone aren’t attracting Philadelphia’s interest. Any trade between the Timberwolves and the 76ers would very certainly include Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, and D’Angelo Russell.

In four consecutive playoff appearances, Simmons and the 76ers have failed to reach the conference finals.