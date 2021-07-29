NBA Trade Rumors: A Ben Simmons Deal Could Happen Soon, But the 76ers’ Asking Price Is Still Too High

Ben Simmons’ impending move could come sooner rather than later. The previous No. 1 overall draft pick may not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers by Friday, with the 2021 NBA Draft set for Thursday night.

Following his poor playoff performance, it’s no surprise that Philadelphia is eager to trade Simmons. According to reports, the 76ers have been gauging interest across the league. Philadelphia is hoping to trade Simmons on Thursday, according to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News.

Both parties appear to be ready to move forward. The 76ers have appeared in the playoffs four times in a row but have never advanced to the conference finals. In Philadelphia’s second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons, an All-Star in each of the previous three seasons, was an offensive liability.

The Sixers are hoping to deal Ben Simmons tonight, according to a source. The asking price has not changed. The relationship appears to have ended. It’s no longer a question of if, but when.

The latest on Ben Simmons trade negotiations ahead of the NBA Draft on ESPN and ABC on Thursday.

twitter.com/n5XoD14JWB

Simmons is still one of the best players in the NBA, and Philadelphia is asking a premium price for him. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are looking for a package similar to what the Houston Rockets received in exchange for James Harden.

Houston gained four future first-round picks, four first-round swaps, and two young players in the three-team transaction that sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January.

The 76ers could trade Simmons before the start of the draft on Thursday in exchange for at least one additional choice. The No. 28 overall pick belongs to Philadelphia.

There is no clear favorite to acquire Simmons in a trade. The Portland Trail Blazers, who don’t have a single first-round pick, might be the most natural fit for Simmons.

The Toronto Raptors have been mentioned as a possible trade partner for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors have the fourth overall pick in the draft.