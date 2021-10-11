NBA Standings 2021-2022: Predictions For The Basketball Season In The Western And Eastern Conferences

The NBA is returning to an 82-game schedule after two regular seasons were cut short by the pandemic. The strongest hopes for the 2021-2022 season are for a few teams who didn’t even make it to the conference finals last year, albeit the best championship candidates won’t necessarily have the most regular-season success.

The Utah Jazz won the overall NBA championship in 2021, while the Philadelphia 76ers took home the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. Both teams were stunned in the second round of the playoffs, and their ability to compete for a championship is in doubt.

In the 2022 NBA Finals, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are overwhelming favorites to meet. Last season, Brooklyn’s season was ruined by injuries, and there are still questions about the roster’s ability to stay on the court. Following a disappointing first-round playoff defeat, the Lakers added Russell Westbrook as a great teammate to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are nearly expected to be a top club in the league once again. Before winning the 2021 title as the East’s No. 3 seed, Milwaukee had the best record in the league in 2019 and 2020.

Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, guided the Denver Nuggets to the third-best record in the Western Conference. Due to a ruptured ACL, Denver will be without guard Jamal Murray for the most of the season.

Kawhi Leonard could miss the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL. Because of the injury to the two-time NBA Finals MVP, the Los Angeles Clippers are no longer among the title favorites.

Klay Thompson’s comeback from injury could aid the Golden State Warriors in their quest for a title.

Kyle Lowry was signed by the Miami Heat in the biggest free agency signing. Miami is only a year removed from reaching the NBA Finals’ Game 6 in 2020.

In 2021, the Chicago Bulls have been as active as any other team. Following the trade deadline acquisition of Nikola Vucevic, Chicago signed free agents Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. For the first time in five years, the Bulls are hoping to return to the playoffs.

Here are the complete Eastern and Western Conference standings projections for the next NBA season.

East: 1) Milwaukee Bucks 2) Brooklyn Nets 3) Miami Heat 4) Atlanta Hawks 5) Philadelphia 76ers 6) Boston Celtics 7) New York Knicks 8) Indiana Pacers 9) Chicago Bulls 10) Toronto Raptors 11) Washington Wizards 12) Charlotte Hornets 13) Cleveland Cavaliers 14) Detroit Pistons 15) Orlando Magic