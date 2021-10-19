NBA Rumors: Why Is Ben Simmons Suspended For The Philadelphia 76ers’ Season-Opening Game In 2021?

Ben Simmons’ holdout may be over, but he won’t be playing in the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener in 2021. The All-Star was suspended for the team’s opening game after being booted out of practice on Tuesday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, when Simmons twice ignored the coach’s request to engage in a defensive drill, he was instructed to go home. Simmons will not play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday due to unsportsmanlike behaviour, according to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Documentation: Doc Today, Rivers invited Ben Simmons to participate in a defensive drill. Simmons flatly declined. Rivers inquired once more. Simmons declined once more.

Rivers then told Simmons to go home, and Simmons did so, dropping the ball and walking away.

Sources tell ESPN that Simmons’ reluctance to physically and intellectually connect with the Sixers since his comeback has been a persistent issue. https://t.co/bG1Cs2EuZ4 Rivers told reporters, via Serena Winters, that he was a distraction today because he didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing. “It wasn’t a big deal because it was early. I simply told him that he should go at that point, and we continued practicing.” The 76ers were stunned when Simmons returned to the club last week for the first time since they were eliminated from the playoffs. The 25-year-old had demanded a trade and refused to report to Philadelphia. The 76ers attempted to trade Simmons but were unable to find a team ready to pay their asking price.

Joel Embiid told reporters that the situation with Simmons no longer bothers him, and that it is not his job to babysit anyone. Since rejoining the team, Embiid claims he hasn’t spoken with Simmons.

It’s uncertain whether Simmons will take part in the team’s next practice or the team’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

“As a coach, my responsibility is to keep trying to convince them to buy in… that’s my job,” Rivers says. “I’m not quitting my work.” “It’s not our job to look after someone’s children.” pic.twitter.com/XNQ3RVaD8t Philadelphia had the best record in the East last season, with Embiid finishing second in the MVP race and Simmons making his third straight All-Star squad. The 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks, and Simmons went missing down the stretch.

Simmons’ contract is up in four years and $147 million.