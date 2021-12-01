NBA Rumors: An injury to a Miami Heat star could keep him out till 2022.

One of the NBA’s finest teams has been without one of its best players for a long time. Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat will have surgery to repair a ruptured ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, which will keep him out indefinitely.

Adebayo is projected to miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. That plan would likely keep the big man out until 2022, forcing him to miss a large chunk of Miami’s season.

Adebayo is expected to be out for six weeks, according to the Heat. In December, the Heat are slated to play 16 games. Miami plays two matches with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the last month of 2021. The Heat will play the Chicago Bulls, who are a half-game ahead of Miami for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Washington Wizards are tied for third place in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat. On December 28, Miami will play Washington.

Adebayo might miss games against the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns if he is still out in early January. The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are tied for the best record in the NBA.

Adebayo leads the squad with 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He’s a strong contender for the Defensive Player of the Year title in the NBA.

The Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets are considered the East’s most credible title prospects.