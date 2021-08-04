NBA Free Agency Rumors: Where Will Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyle Lowry Sign In 2021?

Teams in the NBA can now begin talking with free agents. Some of the league’s greatest players are looking for new contracts on Monday night. The 2021 free agency class is led by Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Lowry, and the latest speculations point to where they might sign for next season and beyond.

Chris Paul reportedly refused his $44 million player option with the Phoenix Suns, while Leonard reportedly declined his $36 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. After nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry has become an unrestricted free agent.

It would be surprising if the market’s top two participants moved on. Lowry’s time in Toronto, on the other hand, may be coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers and Leonard are set to reach an agreement on a new contract. Leonard has the option to sign a four-year contract costing up to $176 million. Leonard also has the option of accepting a one-year agreement, which would allow him to negotiate a five-year, $235 million contract next summer.

Leonard might miss the most, if not all, of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a ruptured ACL. In his two seasons with the Clippers, Leonard has been named to the NBA First and Second Teams.

After earning the NBA Finals MVP title, Leonard relocated to Los Angeles in 2019.

“The general consensus in the NBA right now is that Chris Paul will remain in Phoenix.”

Paul is in the same boat as Leonard, who watched the Suns beat the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals from the bench. The veteran point guard is anticipated to return to his present squad, and there are whispers that the Suns are on the verge of re-signing him.

Paul guided the Suns to Game 6 of the NBA Finals in his debut season with the team. Paul came in sixth place in the NBA MVP vote for 2021. In 20 playoff games, the 36-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 assists, and 2.2 turnovers.

The Knicks of New York have been mentioned as a possible suitor for Paul. The Knicks have a lot of salary space and are in desperate need of a point guard.