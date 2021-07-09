NBA Finals 2021 Ratings: Viewership Increases From 2020 Series Opening, But Declines From Previous Years

Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 2021 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks averaged 8.56 million viewers. This is an increase over last year, but far lower than the ratings for comparable series openers in recent seasons.

Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat had 7.4 million viewers. Due to the suspension of the season for several months during the pandemic, the Finals began on Sept. 30, approximately four months later than usual. The NBA’s 2020 playoffs were held in a bubble with no fans present.

The league’s stadiums are presently fully occupied, albeit the league has not yet resumed its normal schedule. The NBA Finals began on May 30 two years ago, when the league last played an uninterrupted 82-game season.

There were significantly more basketball fans tuning in to Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals than there were for Tuesday night’s contest in Phoenix. The series opening between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors drew more than 13 million viewers, and that total does not include Canadian viewers. According to Sports Media Watch, an average of 17.67 million viewers watched Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA and ABC would prefer a comparison to last year’s Finals, which took place in late September/early October. Game 1 attendance is up 15% from last year’s Heat-Lakers game 1. (7.41 million).

As a reminder, the 2020 and 2021 figures include out-of-home deliveries that Nielsen incorporates into the usual live-same-day data, which means that current deliveries are slightly exaggerated — maybe by as much as 10% — compared to previous years.

Previous NBA Finals featured a higher level of celebrity and larger media markets than this year’s series. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant all appeared in the 2018 NBA Finals, probably the league’s three most popular players. Additionally, these superstars appeared in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, which drew approximately 19 million viewers.

Phoenix is making its first playoff appearance in a decade and has never won a championship. Milwaukee last competed in the NBA Finals in 1947.

The Bucks’ lone All-Star is Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was not announced for Game 1 until shortly before tip-off.

Thursday’s game is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET.