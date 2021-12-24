NBA Christmas Games Schedule 2021: When And Where To Watch, As Well As Predictions For Each Matchup

Christmas Day is traditionally the most important day of the NBA’s regular season, and that trend will continue in 2021. Despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are attempting to disrupt the schedule, the league is continuing with the season.

On the schedule are five games featuring only clubs that qualified for the 2021 playoffs. Each match is available to watch live on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Here’s the whole Christmas Day schedule, along with predictions and information on how to watch each game.

At 12:00 p.m. EST, the Atlanta Hawks will face the New York Knicks (ESPN)

This is a replay of the first-round playoff series from last season. Trae Young became the No. 1 active player at Madison Square Garden after torching the Knicks with 32.7 points and 8.7 assists in three games. Young is one of the NBA’s top scorers, but his teams, the Hawks and the Knicks, have both been disasters. New York’s defense has regressed significantly, which could cost the club a spot in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta is expected to beat New York.

2:30 p.m. EST, Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks (ABC)

Over the last four years, Boston and Milwaukee have had a mini-rivalry. During that time, the two teams have met twice in the playoffs. Since 2018, they’ve each advanced to the conference semifinals three times. During the regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as the league’s most prolific player, essentially ensuring the Bucks a top-four berth. Although the Celtics don’t have a winning record, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain one of the top young duos in the NBA.

Boston is favored over Milwaukee, according to the oddsmakers.

5:00 p.m. EST, Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns (ABC)

In the first half of the season, the Warriors and Suns have established themselves as the NBA’s greatest teams, vying for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Suns and Warriors split their first two meetings, however Devin Booker missed the Warriors’ 118-96 blowout of the Suns on Dec. 3 due to a hamstring ailment. Phoenix defeated Golden State 104-96 three nights prior, holding Stephen Curry to 12 points on 4-of-21 shooting.

Prediction: Golden State will lose to Phoenix.

8:00 p.m. EST (ABC/ESPN): Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Nets and Lakers were heavy favorites to meet in the NBA Finals in 2022 when the season began. Brooklyn has kept its half of the deal, sitting atop the Eastern Conference as Kevin Durant, probably the best player in the league, plays his finest basketball.