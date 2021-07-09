‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 15: How To Watch Online Without Spoilers

In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 15, Deku, Bakugou, and Shoto Todoroki are prepared to work on their weaknesses (Episode 103). “One Thing at a Time.” is the title of the upcoming episode.

The anime will return this week after a one-week hiatus with a brand-new episode showcasing the trio in action as they train with Endeavor.

The official promo trailer for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 15 (Episode 103) depicts Deku, Bakugou, and Shoto completing their work studies as required by their hero course curriculum.

The three interns are instructed, and Deku swears to master his power. Deku employs his One For All Quirk in the preceding Joint Training Arc but is unable to control it.

Later on, he begins secretly training with All Might and Bakugou to improve his use of the Black Whip.

Atsushi, a Twitter user, revealed the “My Hero Academia” Season 5 Episode 15 previews (Episode 103).

“Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki have been hired as interns by the world’s greatest hero. Before assigning them specific responsibilities, Endeavor inquires as to why they are here. After hearing, Endeavor assigns them a single mission: prove to me that you can beat at least one enemy faster than I can throughout this winter!” read the first episode’s preview.

“The Paranormal Liberation Front is plotting the annihilation of all heroes. Izuku and the others must strengthen their bodies with Endeavor!” read the second synopsis from the preview.

Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End as Twice, Aoi Yki as Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura as Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono as Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya as Kojiro Bondo, Hiroyuki Yoshin

This Saturday, fans may stream “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 15 (Episode 103) online via Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be streamed live in Japanese with subtitles in English.