Mortgages are becoming even more unaffordable for first-time buyers as housing prices rise.

First-time buyers are at risk of slipping behind in the housing market as property prices and mortgages continue to rise at a seemingly unstoppable rate, while salaries fail to keep pace.

The housing market has been heating up in recent months, with the median price of a home rapidly rising and larger mortgage payments not far behind. According to a research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, a median-income household would now have to spend more than 32% of its yearly income to afford a median-priced home, which is somewhat more than the government’s 30% affordability standard.

According to the Atlanta Fed, homeowners must pay over $1,800 per month to cover their mortgage, property taxes, and insurance for a median-priced home, which is $300 more than the same time last year. Meanwhile, in July, the median home price was $342,000, up from $279,000 a year earlier.

These numbers come at a time when the housing market is declining due to rising prices and a lack of supply. Prices for homebuilding increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to disruptions in the supply chain for construction materials and a labor shortage exacerbated by the virus’ spread. Interest rates have fallen, lowering borrowing costs while increasing demand for homes.

Even as these problems have subsided, affordability remains a stumbling block to any optimism about the housing market’s recovery, particularly as wage growth continues to lag behind home prices.

First-time buyers and minorities are the most harmed by the present market since they frequently lack the financial means to either get a mortgage or have pre-existing equity that would allow them to acquire a property today.

Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, have a harder time becoming homeowners than their parents and grandparents. Even though there is an unfulfilled demand for housing, people of the generation are often gloomy about their chances of ever owning one, and COVID-19 has only added to this mood.

The racial wealth divide has already limited nonwhite Americans’ involvement in the market, but it is on the verge of becoming even more acute if they lose their property or prices continue to rise at an unsustainable rate.

According to estimates, 45 percent of Black Americans own a home, down 5% from a peak in 2004. White Americans, on the other hand, are more numerous.