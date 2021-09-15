Mortgage demand has jumped to its highest level since April.

Due to a surge in inventory, which has enticed potential homeowners into the market, mortgage demand soared this week to a level not seen since April.

While interest in getting a mortgage normally declines after the summer, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) suggests that this is not the case with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mortgage applications for house purchases are up 7% from the previous week, seasonally adjusted and adjusting for the Labor Day holiday, pushing the total to its highest level since April. Although the number is about 11% lower than the same week last year, it is still the smallest annual decline of the summer.

Housing supply has been straining to keep up with demand. According to recent data from Realtor.com, the United States is short 5.24 million single-family houses due to escalating construction prices.

The epidemic exacerbated the shortage of properties, but issues like as increased production prices and a labor shortage existed before it. Some developers have admitted to reducing housing building because they do not believe they will be able to meet demand unless material prices fall.

After restricting themselves through COVID-19, purchasers appear to be reacting to the steady expansion of supply. According to a Realtor.com survey, the market has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but the gap between where it is now and where it was previously has decreased “substantially,” as Joel Kan, an MBA economist, told CNBC.

According to Kan, the combination of increased demand from both traditional and government consumers is keeping prices high in a “highly competitive market.”

For borrowers with a conforming loan total of $548,250 or less, the average contract interest rate for a 30 year fixed-rate mortgage stayed unchanged at 3.03 percent. Refinancing activity decreased by 64.9 percent of total applications, compared to 66.8 percent in the MBA report last week.