Mortgage demand drops 6.3 percent as a result of rising home prices and interest rates.

The housing industry is under pressure from record-high home prices and rising mortgage interest rates, as the total number of new mortgage applications plummeted 6.3 percent last week.

Total mortgage applications fell in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) seasonally adjusted mortgage index issued on Wednesday, owing to rising rates and high property prices today.

Mortgage refinancing applications, which are the most susceptible to interest rate changes, declined by 7%. The figures for this week are 22% lower than the same period last year.

Since the commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic, the housing market in the United States has been plagued by a supply-and-demand problem, with too little inventory available to meet a burgeoning demand.

Much of this problem has been aggravated by the pandemic, while it is not entirely to blame. Factory closures, as well as closures at shipping yards and other nodes in global supply chains, occurred as the virus spread around the world. As a result, the cost of building materials has risen, resulting to increased home prices and slower construction rates.

There’s also the issue of a labor shortage. Construction firms are struggling to fill gaps that they have been unable to fill adequately, a pattern that began even before the pandemic took hold. Another factor that has contributed to rising housing prices is the availability of credit.

The housing market is currently bullish because properties are selling for greater prices, but this comes with a lot of caveats. Despite any joy about rising property prices, many first-time buyers are deferring purchases, raising questions about whether the shortage of affordable housing can be alleviated anytime soon.

Interest rate increases are also on the horizon, as the Federal Reserve is due to convene on November 2. The Fed has indicated that it is prepared to reduce its monthly multibillion-dollar asset purchase program in order to combat inflation, but it has ruled out rising interest rates by the end of 2021.