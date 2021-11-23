More than Best Buy’s wallet is being harmed by the rise in retail thefts.

As labor shortages continue to influence the market, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry stated Tuesday that the continuous retail thefts may jeopardize staff retention.

Some people, according to Barry, come in with weapons such as firearms or crowbars. Although the business has observed an upsurge in criminal activity around the country, Northern California has been particularly problematic.

“We’re witnessing an increase in organized retail crime,” Barry explained. “These are painful events that are occurring increasingly frequently across the country.” Barry also stressed the company’s aim to prioritize consumer and employee safety, stating that vendors will begin to lock up various products and that stores will hire more security guards. In addition, the company intends to continue collaborating with other retail groups to find further solutions.

Best Buy isn’t the only business experiencing an uptick in theft; CVS, Walgreens, and Nordstrom have all reported an increase in criminal activity. As a result, Walgreens has announced that it would have to close some locations.

Barry noted that the rise in criminal activity is difficult to reverse, and that it may be influencing employees’ decisions about whether or not to leave their positions.

“When we talk about why so many individuals are seeking for other professions or changing occupations,” she said, “this would of course factor into my concerns for our workers because, again, priority one is simply human safety.” “It’s also difficult to cope with this several times in one location.” On Tuesday, Best Buy’s stock fell 16 percent to $115.92.