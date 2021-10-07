More Leaks From Twitch Hacker To ‘Disrupt’ Streaming Community

Twitch’s servers were breached by a computer hacker on Tuesday, who made off with hundreds of terabytes of company data and exposed it onto the internet.

To make matters even more complicated, the unnamed hacker warned that additional releases were on the way.

We can confirm that there has been a breach. Our staff are working quickly to determine the scope of the problem. As soon as more information becomes available, we will notify the community. Thank you for your patience.

Twitch, the popular streaming service purchased by Amazon in 2014, acknowledged that it had been hacked, but claimed it was still investigating the scope of the damage. It did not provide specific advice to users who may have been compromised, but some notable streamers reported that the firm advised them to change their passwords immediately to safeguard themselves.

The hacker first made their presence known on the internet forum site 4Chan, where they released what they said was hacked data taken from Twitch while openly insulting the corporation.

In a now-deleted 4Chan post, the alleged hacker wrote, “Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for this.” “We’re giving it away completely free of charge.” The hacker stated that this was “part one,” implying that they may be releasing more of the 125 terabytes of data they claim to have obtained.

Reams of secret company data were exposed, including source code for Twitch applications for mobile, desktop, and video game consoles, an unpublished Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios, and internal security tools.

The hacked material included personal information such as payment history for Twitch users, but email accounts, passwords, and personal addresses were not included.

According to a former Twitch security engineer, the security data released was not especially critical, and much of it was outdated. He said that during his time at the company, much of the most sensitive material in the source code he designed was transferred, which should mitigate the impact of the leak.

The hacker also revealed something that may be seen as an indication about their objectives. They claimed the purpose of the leak was to “create more disruption and competition” in the Twitch community, which they called a “disgusting filthy cesspool” in their 4Chan post. Twitch’s culture has been chastised for being filled with hatred. Brief News from Washington Newsday.