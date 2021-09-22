More JC Penney stores are closing as a result of the retail crisis.

JC Penney, a department store chain, is closing more stores as a result of the epidemic, adding to a long list of business closures.

JC Penney will close stores in Greenwood, Mississippi, and Baytown, Texas, according to USA Today. JC Penney was one of the first businesses to apply for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the news agency, both establishments are already having liquidation deals.

The Greenwood store, which is located in the Greenwood Mall, is set to close on Oct. 24, while the San Jacinto Mall site in Baytown is set to close on Dec. 5, according to USA Today.

When JCP filed for bankruptcy in May 2020, it stated that it planned to liquidate 242 of its 846 locations as part of its debt-reduction strategy. Since then, the business has shuttered over 150 locations.

JC Penney underwent a transformation strategy to revamp its business in order to attract new customers before filing for bankruptcy. Slow retail sales, along with the pandemic, prompted JCP to close for months due to the closure of non-essential companies, pushed the store into bankruptcy.

JC Penney, on the other hand, emerged from bankruptcy in December 2020 after being acquired in an undisclosed agreement by mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Group. Following the transaction in May 2021, the firm closed 18 outlets and laid off 650 staff.

The shop closures in Mississippi and Texas, according to JC Penney, are unconnected to the company’s “store optimization” plan, which it revealed at the time of its bankruptcy.

“The current go-forward store count is 670 locations after these two liquidations,” it stated. At this time, we have no more shop closures to announce.”