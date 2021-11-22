MoonPay, a cryptocurrency exchange, has raised $3.4 billion in its first round of funding.

MoonPay, a cryptocurrency exchange, has raised $555 million in its first round of funding headed by Tiger Global Management and hedge fund Coatue, valuing the company at $3.4 billion.

According to MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright, the funds will be used to hire 200 new employees, more than doubling their present team of 130.

In a news statement, the firm stated, “As we reach 2022, our goal is to maintain this great growth so that we remain the dominant company fueling the crypto economy.”

MoonPay has processed more than $2 billion in transactions, built a customer base of more than 7 million users, facilitated more than 30 fiat currencies and 90 cryptocurrencies, grown its partner ecosystem by 5x, and seen more than 35x growth in transaction volume in just two and a half years since its founding.

“Over the next decade and beyond, we’re on a mission to enable billions of people gain access to trillions of dollars in digital value,” Soto-Wright continued.

According to Soto-Wright, MoonPay has been compared to PayPal. “We believe that the future of crypto is users taking control of their private keys, which are passwords that allow people to access their funds,” he stated.