Moments before the fatal shooting on the set of ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin was told the gun was safe.

Before the deadly shooting on Thursday that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, Alec Baldwin believed the pretend gun he was handed on the set of the film “Rust” was safe to use.

Baldwin was handed a toy gun on the film’s New Mexico set by assistant director David Halls, who exclaimed “cold gun,” according to a CNN report citing court filings. The term informs everyone that the weapon is safe to use in a setting because it does not contain live bullets.

According to the publication, Hall was unaware that the gun had live rounds in it.

Hutchins, 42, was shot in the chest by Baldwin’s bullet, and Souza, 48, who was standing nearby, was wounded.

Some members of the crew walked off the set prior to the filming because of the working conditions and safety concerns. At least one other occurrence, according to a source, involving “a misfiring of a weapon that was used days before in a situation.” The insider added, “A gun had two misfires in a locked cabin.” “They just shot loud pops – it went off because someone was holding it in their hands.” Before the tragic shooting, Hutchins was reportedly lobbying for safer working conditions, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Corners were being cut,” the insider added, “so they sent in nonunion individuals to keep shooting.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC announced that the Western picture would be put on hold indefinitely as a result of the event.

The production company issued a statement on Thursday evening saying, “The entire cast and crew has been deeply grieved by today’s tragedy, and we express our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”

“We’ve put the film on hold for an undisclosed amount of time and are completely working with the Santa Fe Police Department’s inquiry,” says the statement. As we struggle to comprehend this terrible occurrence, we will be providing counseling services to everyone associated to the film.” Baldwin, who also works as a producer and is a lead actor in the film, later tweeted that he was “totally assisting with the police inquiry into how this tragedy occurred.” According to court filings, detectives took all ammo, guns, computer equipment, cameras, and the actors’ clothing from the scene of the incident.