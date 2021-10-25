Moderna Says Vaccine Is Safe For Children Ages 6 To 11. COVID-19 News: Moderna Says Vaccine Is Safe For Children Ages 6 To 11.

On Monday, Moderna revealed that their vaccination had shown promising effects. In children aged 6 to 11, the manufacturer claimed it elicited a “robust immunological response.”

After providing two 50 microgram doses 28 days apart to 4,753 patients between the ages of 6 and 11, the company stated the two-dose vaccination provided identical outcomes in youngsters as it did in adults. Mild to moderate fatigue, headache, fever, and injection site pain were reported by those who received the vaccine.

There’s more good news. https://t.co/mgrNf5gZVqModerna said it will “shortly” submit its data to the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. Patients aged 18 and up are currently eligible for the Moderna vaccination.

It has yet to be approved by the FDA for teenagers aged 12 to 17. Pfizer is also developing a vaccination for youngsters aged 5 to 11 years old, after its vaccine was approved for adolescents aged 12 to 15 and anyone aged 16 and over.

According to the CDC, 66.2 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccination, with 57.2 percent having received all three doses.

“If everything goes well and we gain regulatory approval and the CDC’s recommendation, immunizations for children aged 5 to 11 will be available within the first week or two of November,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.