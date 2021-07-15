MLB Standings 2021: The White Sox, Brewers, Mets, and Astros lead their respective divisions to begin the second half.

Unless dramatic changes occur in the second part of the 2021 MLB season, this year’s playoffs will be vastly different from those of 2020. After the All-Star Break, none of the incumbent division champions are in first position, and the teams with the largest leads didn’t even come close to reaching the last World Series.

With an eight-game lead atop the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox lead all of baseball. The Milwaukee Brewers lead the National League Central by four games. The New York Mets lead the National League East by 3.5 games, while the Houston Astros lead the NL West by 3.5 games.

The San Francisco Giants have the greatest record in baseball, but they are just two games ahead of the Dodgers in the National League West. The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are tied for first place in the American League with 55 wins each, however the Rays have one fewer loss.

The White Sox are the only team in the American League that is cruising to a division title. The Cleveland Indians, who are in second place, are suffering with injuries to their best starting pitchers. In fourth place, the defending AL Central champion Minnesota Twins are out of the playoff race. In the last 13 years, Chicago hasn’t won the division or advanced to the ALCS.

The White Sox have the second-best ERA in the American League. Only Chicago and Houston have a top-four pitching staff and offense in the American League. After the All-Star break, the Astros and White Sox will face off in their first series.

In mid-June, the Houston Astros jumped ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the AL West. Before the All-Star break, the A’s went 8-13 in their final 21 games. Despite having a losing record last season, the Astros advanced to their fourth straight ALCS.

The Rays are currently in first place in the AL wild-card standings. The Athletics lead the Seattle Mariners by 3.5 games for the second wild-card spot.

The Mets have the worst record of any first-place team, sitting seven games below.500. No other team in the National League East has a winning record. Starting the second half with a four-game series against the last-place Miami Marlins, New York has an opportunity to extend its lead.

With a 2.98 ERA from their starters, the Mets are second in the National League. With a 3.23 ERA, the Brewers are in fourth place. The All-Star team included three-fifths of Milwaukee's rotation. The Cincinnati Reds are the sole team in the league.