MLB Standings 2021: The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians are both long shots for the playoffs halfway through the season.

A pair of MLB teams that had been soaring to new heights have gone crashing down. In the penultimate week before the All-Star break, the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians are playing worse than anybody else in baseball, perhaps jeopardizing their playoff chances.

The Indians and Cubs have each dropped nine of their last ten games. The Cubs are in third place in the NL Central, 8.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. Cleveland is eight games behind the Chicago White Sox, who are leading the American League Central by a comfortable margin.

The Cubs have outperformed expectations during the first two months of the season, putting to rest speculation that the team will be major sellers at the trade deadline. On June 13, the Cubs reached their pinnacle when they swept the St. Louis Cardinals in three games, tying Milwaukee for first place in the division.

Since then, Chicago’s fortunes have been on the decline. In their last 22 games, the Cubs have a 5-17 record. Chicago ended an 11-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Cubs just don’t seem to be able to accomplish anything right. In the last 15 days, only three teams in MLB have scored fewer runs or had a higher ERA than Chicago. The Cubs are seven games behind the San Diego Padres for the NL’s second wild-card slot, with the top three clubs in the NL West all looking like World Series contenders.

According to Fangrahs, Chicago has a 6.5 percent chance of making the playoffs.

The Indians’ prospects are considerably worse, despite the fact that they are in second place and have a superior record than the Cubs. Cleveland has a 5.5 percent probability of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. The Indians are five games out of a wild-card place in the American League, with five clubs ahead of them in the standings.

Cleveland has won just one game since June 25 and is on a nine-game losing run. The Indians last defeated a team with a winning record on June 12, when they defeated the Seattle Mariners. In the last month, the Indians have a 5.38 ERA and a 6.43 ERA in the last 15 days.

Cleveland’s lack of competitiveness has been largely due to injuries. Shane Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, has been out for a month due to a shoulder issue. Aaron Civale has the most WAR and innings pitched on the team, but he’s sidelined due to a sprained middle finger.

For either pitcher, there is no set schedule. Brief News from Washington Newsday.