MLB Rumors: Mets, Dodgers, and Rangers are all in on Max Scherzer, and Corey Seager is expected to sign soon.

With the upcoming lockout just days away, MLB’s greatest free agents are quickly exiting the market. A top shortstop and starting pitcher might sign contracts on Monday, with a few organizations standing out as potential destinations.

The Los Angeles Dodgers want to keep Max Scherzer and Corey Seager, but they’ll face stiff competition from teams prepared to pay a lot of money in the coming years. According to reports, the New York Mets are close to obtaining Scherzer. The Texas Rangers are considered a serious contender for Seager.

On Sunday, rumors began to circulate that Scherzer and the New York Mets were close to reaching an agreement. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was anticipated to sign with a west coast team, but the Mets are said to have made the best offer. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, New York is willing to give Scherzer a contract worth more than $40 million each season.

With only a few days until the expected lockout, the Rangers are also making a push for Seager. However, if the Dodgers don’t land Scherzer (and the Mets are trying hard), it’s reasonable to assume the Dodgers will go all out to keep Seager. https://t.co/BGBMVihENc Mets and Scherzer have re-engaged in negotiations, according to sources.

Teams left the GM Meetings earlier this month with the expectation that Scott Boras would sign his three key free agents before the impending lockout. Semien did it with the #Rangers. Scherzer is on his way. Seager is expected to sign by tomorrow, according to expectations. And he may be paired with Semien by the #Rangers. It’s now in use.

The Mets have already made a couple major free agent signings. For a total of $124.5 million, the Mets signed outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha, as well as All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.

On Monday, Scherzer is anticipated to choose a team, and Seager might do the same. The New York Yankees were rumored to be the favorite to sign the shortstop early in the spring, but another American League team is now seen as the Dodgers’ strongest challenge.

Even after signing a prominent shortstop in free agency, the Texas Rangers are pursuing Seager. Marcus Semian signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with Texas on Monday. The Rangers may sign Seager and move Semian to second base, where he spent the 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rangers reportedly agreed to a four-year, $56 million agreement with starter Jon Gray. Texas is also a possible signee.