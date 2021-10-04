MLB Playoffs 2021: American And National League Brackets, Schedules, and Matchups

Despite the possibility of mayhem on the final day of the regular season, Major League Baseball avoided any tiebreaker scenarios and the need to play any additional games before the playoffs. Ten clubs have already secured their spots in the MLB playoffs for 2021, and will begin their quest for a World Series title in the following days.

By scoring game-winning runs in the ninth inning, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox clinched the American League wild-card places on Sunday. If they had lost, the rivals and the Toronto Blue Jays would have been locked in a three-way tie, necessitating two more games to determine the wild-card meeting. The Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees in the AL Wild-Card Game on Tuesday, with the winner facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

To avoid a 163rd game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants needed to win the regular-season finale. With their league-best 107th victory of the season, San Francisco earned the NL West title and home-field advantage throughout the World Series.

The Dodgers’ season could be over if they lose to the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in Wednesday’s NL Wild-Card Game, despite winning 106 games this season. In the NLDS, the winner will face San Francisco.

The rest of the MLB playoff bracket is made up of the Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, and Atlanta Braves. After finishing two games ahead of the White Sox in the standings, Houston earned home-field advantage in the ALDS versus Chicago. The Brewers have a seven-game lead over Atlanta as the No. 2 seed, giving them home-field advantage in the NLDS.

The MLB playoff bracket is the most open it’s been in a long time.

Three teams have won 100 games or more.

Three representatives from one division.

A team that has recently won 17 games in a row.

October is shaping up to be a fantastic month! #MLB #MakeItMajor pic.twitter.com/Q1vDHQhr4b #MLB #MakeItMajor #MLB #MakeItMajor #MLB #MakeItMajor #MLB #

Make a note on your calendars. The #Postseason schedule for 2021 is now available. pic.twitter.com/4Ja43GfPNL https://t.co/j4EUwC1olv

The first game of both ALDS series will take place on Thursday. The two NL series begin on Friday, and Game 2 of the AL series is scheduled for Saturday. The only games on Saturday are the second games of both NL series.

Only travel days between Games 2 and 3 and before a potential Game 5 are designated off-days in the division series. After the, the actual start timings will be set. Brief News from Washington Newsday.