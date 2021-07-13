MLB All-Star Shohei Ohtani’s Contract: One Of Baseball’s Most Underpaid Players

Shohei Ohtani may be baseball’s best player, but he isn’t compensated accordingly. For the 2021 MLB season, nearly 300 players have a bigger salary than the Los Angeles Angels standout.

According to Spotrac, Ohtani is the 290th highest-paid player in the majors, earning just $3 million. In February, Ohtani agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Angels.

After the 2023 season, Ohtani will be eligible to become a free agent. Because he was under 25 years old when he signed with the Angels before the 2018 season, international signing restrictions limited his possible signing bonus.

Ohtani received a $2.315 million signing bonus from the Angels, as well as an additional $1.454 million in salary from 2018 through 2020.

There would have been no restriction to the contract Ohtani might have signed if he had waited two years to depart Japan for MLB. If the 27-year-old stays healthy, he’ll almost certainly earn one of the richest contracts in baseball history.

Mike Trout, Ohtani’s teammate, has inked a record $426.5 million contract with a $37.1 million average annual value. Anthony Rendon, the Angels’ third baseman, is in the second year of a seven-year, $245 million contract.

This season, forty-one players earn at least $20 million. In 2021, more than 200 players will earn at least $5 million.

Ohtani made history by being the first player to be named to the All-Star team as both a pitcher and a hitter. At the halfway point, Ohtani leads MLB with 33 home runs and a.698 slugging percentage.

In 67 innings pitched, Ohtani has a 3.49 ERA.

Ohtani was named Rookie of the Year in 2018. He had a.925 OPS with 22 home runs in 104 games. In ten starts, Ohtani had a 3.31 ERA.

From 2019 to 2020, Ohtani only pitched two games after Tommy John surgery.