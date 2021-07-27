‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S’ Season 2 Episode 4 Live Stream: How To Watch Online, With Spoilers’

In “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S” Season 2, Episode 4, Kobayashi and Makoto are impressed with a code written by Elma Joui. “When in Rome, Do as the Romans Do (Quite Difficult to Put Together)” is the title of the new episode.

The synopsis and spoiler stills for “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S” Season 2, Episode 4 have been revealed on the official website. According to the summary, Kobayashi will join the company as a permanent employee and will be given more responsibilities. Elma, on the other hand, appears to be displeased with this decision.

Kanna’s friend came over to play with Saikawa in Episode 3 of Season 2 of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S.” She was overjoyed to see Kanna was alone.

When she spotted Ilulu in the toilet, though, she freaked out. They weren’t alone, Saikawa knew. Kanna confessed that she had known Ilulu for some time and had recently moved in with them.

Ilulu was attracting Kanna’s attention, which irritated Saikawa. Kanna had been acting strangely lately, she noticed. Kanna and Saikawa wanted to play games together, so they invited Ilulu, who declined to join them.

Kanna’s friend wondered aloud if she had said something to irritate her. Lucoa afterwards returned home and inquired as to why Ilulu was not playing with Kanna and Saikawa.

Ilulu reflected on how she had nearly destroyed the city with her abilities, and she was still regretful of her actions. Ilulu was also unwilling to forgive herself for her previous heinous crimes.

Lucoa used her abilities to assist Ilulu in joining Kanna’s squad. Ilulu began playing with Kanna and Saikawa once she succeeded.

Mutsumi Tamura plays Kobayashi, Yuuki Kuwahara plays Tohru, Yuko Goto plays Georgie Saikawa, Yuuki Takada plays Elma, Yuuchi Nakamura plays Makoto Takiya, Tomomi Mineuchi plays Ilulu, Minami Takahashi plays Lucoa, Maria Naganawa plays Kanna, Kaori Ishihara plays Shota Magatsuchi, Emiri Katou plays

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S” Season 2, Episode 4 online. On Wednesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.