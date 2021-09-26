Mingus Lucien Reedus: Who Is He? Norman Reedus’s son, Helena Christensen, has been arrested for assault.

Mingus Lucien Reedus, the son of actor Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen, was arrested in New York City on Friday for allegedly attacking a lady at the San Gennaro event in Little Italy.

At 10:15 p.m., the incident occurred. Near Mulberry and Baxter Streets, police responded to a report. During an argument, the 21-year-old, who models under his middle name, was accused of hitting a woman in the face.

Lucien Reedus was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. He was also issued a desk appearance ticket and will be in court in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old lady was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital following the incident, where she was treated for a cut beneath her left eye.

According to the New York Daily News, Lucien Reedus accidently punched the woman while attempting to defend himself from her attack.

He explained, “It was instinct.” “I was reacting to them swarming me and was concerned for my group’s safety.”

Lucien Reedus claims one of the women yanked his hair out of his back and poured water in his face during the incident. The model and his buddies did not expect the debate would escalate prior to the incident.

“We didn’t think much of it, but these five girls followed us for two streets, yelling and throwing food at us. We told them to leave us alone, but they persisted, threatening to harm my fiancée and her friend,” Lucien Reedus explained.

“It was clear that these girls had been drinking and were itching for a fight.”

Lucien Reedus was born in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. His parents had a relationship but never married.

Unlike his father, who is recognized for his acting and appearance on “The Walking Dead,” Lucien Reedus chose to follow in his supermodel mother’s footsteps.

Unsigned Group, a London-based talent agency, has signed him.

Lucien Reedus recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Hommes after walking in the Calvin Klein fashion show at New York Fashion Week in 2017.