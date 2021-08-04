Millions of Americans may lose their homes if the eviction moratorium expires.

On Monday, housing advocates expressed fear that the eviction moratorium, which expired on Saturday, will result in millions more residents becoming homeless.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, more than 15 million Americans in 6.5 million homes are late on their rent payments.

The eviction prohibition was enforced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September as a precautionary step in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Supreme Court agreed on June 29 to keep the ban in place until July 31, but made it plain that the CDC had exceeded its legal jurisdiction.

“Landlords have filed for more than 451,000 evictions in six states and 31 localities tracked by Princeton University’s Eviction Lab since March 15, 2020,” according to Politico. Landlords normally file 3.7 million eviction proceedings per year, so August is expected to be particularly busy.”

The expiration of the eviction moratorium is “extremely worrisome,” according to Ted Phillips, a lawyer who runs the United Community Housing Coalition in Detroit.

“We are on the verge of a catastrophic degree of housing displacement across the country, which will only exacerbate the current public health threat,” said Emily Benfer, a Wake Forest University law professor.

Despite imminent #DeltaVariant surges, the CDC eviction moratorium has expired

The White House published a statement on Monday regarding the end of the moratorium, urging Congress to extend it. The Biden administration “remains deeply committed to doing all in its ability to keep people safely and securely housed,” according to the statement.

“President Biden is taking additional steps to protect Americans from the heartache of eviction. Almost a third of the country will be spared evictions for the rest of the month thanks to state eviction moratoria. However, action is required in the remaining States,” the statement added.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated that Congress has a “moral obligation” to act in order to avoid the impending crisis.

Because the eviction moratorium has expired, millions of children are now at risk of being homeless.

