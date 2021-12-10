Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Reminisce On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ [VIDEO]. ‘It Should Have Been Me’: Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson Reminisce On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ [VIDEO].

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson went on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday to promote the special and reflect on their shared memories as they prepare to host “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC later this month.

Cyrus and Davidson discussed getting identical tattoos in celebration of a 2017 “Saturday Night Live” skit in which they performed as rapping babies during the interview. According to Insider, they told host Jimmy Fallon that the tattoos meant “we babies.”

“‘What is going on?’ Larry David remarked at the end of our justification for everything. ‘We babies,’ we exclaimed.” “Cyrus stated.” “And for some reason, we both thought, ‘Wow, that’s a really cool tattoo.'” Davidson, on the other hand, confessed that he “burned [his]off.”

Cyrus didn’t hold back when it came to exposing Davidson’s new relationship with Kim Kardashian, singing a version of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.”

“”This song is for you, Pete Davidson,” she remarked, appearing to make the “SNL” star uncomfortable. “How are you going to do this to me, Pete Davidson?” Below is a video of the performance: On December 31, Cyrus and Davidson will headline NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be broadcast live from Miami from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. Peacock will also be live-streaming the special. The program will feature “a star-studded roster of special guests and musical performances,” according to Deadline.”