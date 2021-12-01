Mike Pence Reacts to the Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision, Calling It “A Misguided Decision.”

Former US Vice President Mike Pence spoke out against the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which legalized abortion in the United States, and asked the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.

The Republican congressman is optimistic that the anti-abortion movement is gaining traction among younger people.

“Life is winning in America,” he declared, “but now we need life to prevail at the nation’s highest court.” “I’m quite optimistic, and I believe Roe v. Wade will be overturned at some point in the future.” Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, believes that if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, people will protest because “it will not be acceptable to young women or young men.” “I hope the Supreme Court pays attention to the American people… “I believe that if you want to see a revolution, you should prohibit Roe v. Wade and see what the public, particularly young people, thinks,” she remarked.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The lawsuit revolves around a Mississippi rule that makes it illegal for women to have abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Pence continued, “Americans are ready for an end to the judicial tyranny of Roe v Wade.”