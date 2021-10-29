Microsoft surpasses Apple as the most valuable company in the world, valued at $2.47 trillion.

Microsoft has reclaimed its position as the world’s most valuable firm, dethroning Apple this week to reclaim the title.

After exceeding expectations with a solid fourth-quarter earnings report this week, Microsoft’s market value was projected to be $2.44 trillion on Friday. Apple, on the other hand, reported lower-than-expected results, citing COVID-19 supply chain concerns as a factor.

Microsoft’s rise to the top can be attributed to the company’s continued concentration on cloud computing technologies. Microsoft is now the second-largest participant in this market, trailing only Amazon, although it has continued to invest extensively in this developing field.

Microsoft, like other technology businesses, was able to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic’s remote work conditions, limiting the potential damage to its operations. The company has decided to postpone its reopening plans indefinitely, allowing staff to work from home in the meantime.

Microsoft’s other business areas have grown in tandem with cloud computing. LinkedIn, the company’s social network, had a 42 percent increase in sales in the third quarter as its member base rose to 800,000. Another area of growth was licensing to other computer manufacturers, which increased by 10%. Due to COVID-19, hardware sales were down, but not enough to prevent the company from finishing the quarter strong.

Apple was more acutely aware of these issues. Apple’s profitability were impacted by a global shortage of computer processors and an increase in COVID-19 cases in Asia, which hampered the company’s ability to manufacture products. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, on the other hand, emphasized the cloud as a way to combat today’s inflationary wave.

“In an inflationary economy, digital technology is a deflationary factor.” Small and large businesses can boost productivity and lower the cost of their products and services by increasing their tech intensity, according to Nadella.

Being named the most valuable corporation in the world isn’t exactly new territory for Microsoft; rather, it’s a return to a position it proudly occupied for years. It fell behind as the smartphone boom took off in the mid-2000s, propelling Apple to become the first trillion-dollar business in August 2018.

In April 2019, Microsoft cracked the $1 trillion barrier, and in June 2021, it surpassed the $2 trillion level.