Michael Jordan and other NBA stars invest in a $1 billion watch company.

Michael Jordan has a reputation for wearing fashionable watches, and the NBA legend is now getting into the watch industry.

Jordan is one of several high-profile current and past professional sportsmen who have invested in WatchBox, a luxury watch marketplace.

WatchBox announced a $165 million equity capital raising on Tuesday. The money will be used to extend the company’s digital platform and enter new markets. “Our investors and partners come from a diverse variety of industries, including consumer goods, technology, banking, and professional sports,” said Justin Reis, WatchBox Co-Founder and Global CEO, in a statement.

“When we started WatchBox, our goal was to create a trustworthy brand that would bring together a dedicated community of aficionados.” We can now leverage technology to provide the best customer experience in the market because of that foundation.” Current NBA players Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Karl Anthony Towns are among Jordan’s investors. Michael Strahan and Larry Fitzgerald, both former NFL players, have also invested in WatchBox.

Reis stated, “We are altering the way high-value luxury is transacted online.” “As we create personal ties with collectors all over the world, we built our own concierge platform to facilitate efficiency and scale.”

“At WatchBox, we have an exceptional collection of devoted people, and as we accomplish important milestones like this one, I’m extremely grateful to our team for their contributions to our growth and success to date.”

According to CNBC, WatchBox’s latest valuation is approaching $1 billion.

WatchBox was established in 2017 with the goal of being the world’s premier platform for collectible luxury timepieces. According to Reis, WatchBox is on track to generate $300 million in net revenue in 2021.