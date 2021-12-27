Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints 2021: Playoff Prospects and Odds For Monday Night Football Game

With a key clash on “Monday Night Football,” the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints close out the NFL Week 16 schedule in 2021. The game will have a big impact on playoff possibilities, with the winner having a much better chance of making the playoffs.

Miami is the No. 11 seed in the AFC, while New Orleans is the No. 8 seed in the NFC, therefore both clubs are currently out of the playoff picture. That, according to the betting odds, will not be the case in Week 17.

The Dolphins are three-point favorites in New Orleans, according to most bookies. If Miami wins, they will retain the No. 7 seed and advance to the new playoff round.

If the Saints win, they will keep their No. 8 seed but will be in a virtual three-way tie for the NFC’s final two wild-card berths with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Five playoff slots in the NFC have already been secured.

IF THE SAINTS WIN TOMORROW:

– AFC: nothing has changed.

– NFC: NO is in a three-way tie at 8-7, but is still ranked #8, with PHI and SF trading places at #6 and #7.

The Dolphins were three-point underdogs to begin the week. When Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the Saints were forced to select rookie Ian Book as their starting quarterback, shifting the betting line in their favor.

With a win, the Dolphins will have the identical 8-7 record as the Ravens, who are seeded seventh. The Dolphins won the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating Baltimore 22-10 in Week 10. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are the first teams out of the playoff picture, each with an 8-7 record.

The Dolphins will be one game behind the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots for first place in the AFC East if they defeat the Saints. Buffalo has beaten Miami twice and holds the division’s head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Dolphins would remain in 11th place if they lost, one game behind the Ravens, Chargers, and Raiders. For the remainder of the season, Miami faces a challenging schedule. In Week 17, the Dolphins will travel to Tennessee to face the Titans, and in Week 18, they will host the Patriots.

Depending on the outcome of Monday’s game, the No. 10 seed Pittsburgh Steelers will be a half-game behind or ahead of Miami in Week 17.

If the Saints lose, they will be relegated to the No. 10 seed and would be eliminated from the playoffs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.